Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 83 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $480.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $530.35.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock traded up $3.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $409.27. 554,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,331. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $392.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $368.02 and a one year high of $556.60.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 63.51% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

