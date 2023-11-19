Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

