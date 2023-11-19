Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Stake Increased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 43.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 239.7% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 148.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 901.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,364,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,794. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.07. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07.
In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.
TSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.
Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.
