Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Prudential Financial stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $95.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,776,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,805. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.77, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.55.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

