KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stock Holdings Increased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KLA were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James started coverage on KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.24.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $544.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,315,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,780. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $469.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $550.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 119.24% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total value of $254,485.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,394.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeneanne Michelle Hanley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.97, for a total transaction of $254,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,394.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

