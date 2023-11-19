The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,742 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Clorox were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 47.9% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 0.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 134,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the second quarter worth $340,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 11.9% in the second quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Clorox from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup upgraded Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.13.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $139.17 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $114.68 and a 1 year high of $178.21. The firm has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.66, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.88%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

