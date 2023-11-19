Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 215,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,872,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the second quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,881,000 after purchasing an additional 24,632 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 116,805 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 27.7% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 66,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,988,000 after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $181.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.57.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $154.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 6.99 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.53%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total value of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

