Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $16.37 Million Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $16,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Chubb in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.71.

CB stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $222.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,503,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,378. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.61. The company has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total transaction of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,665 shares of company stock valued at $12,597,136. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

