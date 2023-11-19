Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,677 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 149,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $15,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Insider Transactions at Garmin

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $506,342.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,732,620.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,629 shares in the company, valued at $13,875,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.89% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Price Performance

Garmin stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.51. 1,453,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.90. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $89.00 and a 52-week high of $120.25.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

