Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 336 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,810 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 5,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 1,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,497 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 13,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.25, for a total value of $3,447,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,428 shares in the company, valued at $885,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FDX. UBS Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $312.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on FedEx from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC began coverage on FedEx in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.54.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $255.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,706. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.56 and its 200 day moving average is $247.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $21.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.73%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

