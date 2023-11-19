Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $12.69 Million Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $12,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 91,843.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,556,000 after buying an additional 2,682,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.63. 5,427,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,740. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

