Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Rollins worth $13,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $326,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rollins in the second quarter valued at $11,613,000. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Rollins by 126.6% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,502 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 1.6% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Rollins by 42.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 581,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 174,292 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rollins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $266,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,553,458. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Russell Hardin purchased 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $285,372. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of Rollins stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $39.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,886,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,437,916. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.19 and a 52-week high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The business had revenue of $840.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 72.29%.

About Rollins

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.