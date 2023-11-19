Moran Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,216 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Moran Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Kellanova worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Kellanova by 42,578.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,311,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304,091 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 1,603.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kellanova by 122.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Trading Up 1.1 %

K traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,188,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,427,019. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.67. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Kellanova’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.54.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kellanova

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares in the company, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,781,873,063.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 800,200 shares of company stock worth $44,259,230. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.