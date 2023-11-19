Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $20.59 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises about 7.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.21% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $20,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,233.3% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.82. 390,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,414. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $69.64. The company has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

