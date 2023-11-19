Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Has $4.73 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,907,000 after buying an additional 69,697,910 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth $140,583,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,319,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 98,057.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 473,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,323,000 after purchasing an additional 472,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.47. The company had a trading volume of 307,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,845. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.71. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $43.76 and a twelve month high of $56.75.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

