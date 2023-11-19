Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $149.98. 283,789 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

