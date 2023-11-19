Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Bought by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 126,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 706.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 312.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,020,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,945,711. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $21.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $18.81. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

