Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $19.13 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 362,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of East West Bancorp worth $19,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,674,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 48,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 34,983 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $658,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 25,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 392,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,716,000 after purchasing an additional 222,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.22.

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

EWBC traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.38. The stock had a trading volume of 935,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,920. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.41. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.86 and a one year high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,946.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

Featured Articles

