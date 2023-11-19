Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Acquired by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,136,566 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,812 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $20,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $617,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 27.8% in the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 153,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 33,415 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at $764,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 93,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 18.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $16.41. 6,684,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,245. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 26.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.10 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.23.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

