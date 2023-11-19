Moran Wealth Management LLC Has $19.39 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Moran Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dollar General worth $19,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Dollar General from $165.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.04.

Dollar General Trading Up 2.8 %

NYSE:DG traded up $3.30 on Friday, reaching $121.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,032,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,749. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

