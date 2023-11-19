Moran Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,884 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $20,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Blackstone stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,906,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,930,267. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. Blackstone’s revenue was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William G. Parrett sold 3,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $435,708.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,934.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,812,942 shares of company stock valued at $128,543,218. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.22.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

