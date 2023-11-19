Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

(Get Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.