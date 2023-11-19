Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0835 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Price Performance
Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $12.62 and a 1 year high of $18.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Company Profile
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- S&P 500’s Whirlwind: Big gains, warning whispers & tactical moves
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.