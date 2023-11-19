Moran Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,644 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive comprises about 0.8% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $21,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 319,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 113,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 149,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,479,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CL traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.58. 3,231,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,698,003. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,721.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $225,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,613.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $1,811,050.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 93,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,851,466. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

