Casper Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can currently be bought for $0.0322 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a market capitalization of $368.95 million and $5.36 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Casper

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,168,749,154 coins and its circulating supply is 11,469,735,038 coins. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,167,945,664 with 11,468,977,703 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.0327702 USD and is up 1.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $5,207,864.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

