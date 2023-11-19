Analyzing Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) & Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ)

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) and Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.3% of Inuvo shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Inuvo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inuvo and Mobiquity Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inuvo 0 0 0 0 N/A Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Inuvo currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.80%. Given Inuvo’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inuvo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

This table compares Inuvo and Mobiquity Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inuvo -17.01% -60.76% -35.15% Mobiquity Technologies -563.23% -418.17% -187.70%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inuvo and Mobiquity Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inuvo $75.60 million 0.47 -$13.11 million ($0.10) -2.57 Mobiquity Technologies $4.17 million 0.28 -$8.06 million N/A N/A

Mobiquity Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inuvo.

Risk & Volatility

Inuvo has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inuvo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inuvo

Inuvo, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development and sale of information technology solutions for marketing and advertising industries in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native. Its platforms optimize the purchase and placement of advertising in real time. The company's products and services include IntentKey, an artificial intelligence-based consumer intent recognition system designed to reach targeted mobile and desktop in-market audiences; and CampSight that provides marketing and advertising services, as well as collection of data, analytics, software, and publishing gets used to align merchant advertising messages with anonymous consumers across various websites online. It also operates a collection of websites under the Bonfire Publishing brand, which creates content across a range of topics, including health, finance, travel, careers, auto, education, and lifestyle categories. The company's marketing channels consist of websites, social media, blogs, public relations, trade shows, and conferences. Inuvo, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns. The company also offers data intelligence platform for providing precise data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and MobiExchange is a data-focused technology solution that enables users to rapidly build actionable data and insights for its own use, providing out-of-the box private labeling, flexible branding, content management, user management, user communications, subscriptions, payment, invoices, reporting, gateways to third party platforms, and help desk solutions. In addition, it provides content publisher platform, a single-vendor ad tech operating system with tools for consent management, audience building, a direct advertising interface, and inventory enhancement, that allows publishers to better monetize their opt-in user data and advertising inventory. The company was formerly known as Ace Marketing & Promotions, Inc. and changed its name to Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. in September 2013. Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, New York.

