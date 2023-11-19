TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Trading 7.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $118.45 million and $4.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00058816 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00024960 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012450 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001352 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003975 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,788,037,861 coins and its circulating supply is 8,981,207,674 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

