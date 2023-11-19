Maple Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $478,774.54 (MPL)

Maple (MPL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Maple coin can now be bought for $14.46 or 0.00039499 BTC on exchanges. Maple has a market cap of $56.04 million and $478,774.54 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maple has traded 22.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Maple

Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. The official website for Maple is maple.finance. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple (MPL) is a cryptocurrency on Ethereum, revolutionizing lending in decentralized finance. It bridges traditional finance and blockchain, empowering institutions to offer undercollateralized loans. MPL holders shape protocol decisions, earn fees through lending, and stake for rewards and risks. Founded in 2019 by industry experts Sidney Powell and Joe Flanagan, Maple transforms capital markets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maple should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maple using one of the exchanges listed above.

