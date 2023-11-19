Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires 20,599 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,143 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 20,599 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 0.9% of Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $23,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. UBS Group raised BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on BHP Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,950.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE BHP traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.91. 1,799,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,205. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.44. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $54.28 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 5.9%.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

