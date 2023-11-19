Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0292 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock opened at $8.69 on Friday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $7.67 and a 12-month high of $9.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 36,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.30 per share, with a total value of $304,261.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,793,999 shares in the company, valued at $23,190,191.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 225,088 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,470.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund ( NYSE:EVM Free Report ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

