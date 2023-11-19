Teton Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of Graham worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Graham during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graham during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Graham by 297.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co acquired a new position in Graham in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Graham by 40,476.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GHM shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

GHM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. 42,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. Graham Co. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $18.43. The company has a market cap of $188.32 million, a PE ratio of 65.19 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Graham Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

