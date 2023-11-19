Triton Wealth Management PLLC Trims Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC trimmed its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. MGM Resorts International makes up about 0.5% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $861,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,298,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 319,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after acquiring an additional 191,148 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,293,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.35.

Shares of MGM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.80. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,252,042. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.76. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $32.43 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. MGM Resorts International’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

