Triton Wealth Management PLLC Has $1.73 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 491.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,103 shares during the period. ProShares UltraPro QQQ accounts for 1.0% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after buying an additional 112,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the first quarter worth about $285,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,934,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,267,945. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.14. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $47.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a $0.1386 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

