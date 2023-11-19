Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM)

Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM – Free Report) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 684,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 3.40% of Farmer Bros. worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in Farmer Bros. by 3.2% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 786,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,358 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 847,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Farmer Bros. by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 646,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Farmer Bros.

In other news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff bought 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.58 per share, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 304,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,368.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Farmer Bros. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Farmer Bros. Stock Performance

Shares of Farmer Bros. stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.62. The company had a trading volume of 42,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,477. Farmer Bros. Co. has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.37 million, a PE ratio of -0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 74.24%. The company had revenue of $81.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the roasting, wholesale, equipment servicing, and distribution of coffee, tea, and other allied products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including spices, pancake and biscuit mixes, gravy and sauce mixes, soup bases, dressings, and syrups and sauces, as well as coffee filters, cups, sugar, and creamers; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and other blender-based beverages and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading

