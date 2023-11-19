Teton Advisors Inc. Has $3.75 Million Holdings in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Inspired Entertainment comprises approximately 1.0% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Inspired Entertainment worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Inspired Entertainment by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 525.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Inspired Entertainment Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ INSE traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.46. 254,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,691. The firm has a market cap of $196.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.56. Inspired Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44.

Inspired Entertainment Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

