Triton Wealth Management PLLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 7.4% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $13,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% during the second quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.9% in the second quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% in the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $386.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,622,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,626,508. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $365.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $362.91. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $259.73 and a fifty-two week high of $387.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were paid a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

