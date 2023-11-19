Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Gencor Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 473,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gencor Industries accounts for about 2.1% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 3.23% of Gencor Industries worth $7,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 3,282.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Gencor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gencor Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

Shares of Gencor Industries stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.34. The company had a trading volume of 23,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.54. Gencor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

Gencor Industries Company Profile

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

