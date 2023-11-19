Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 8,873 Shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OceanFirst Financial were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 59,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 23,502 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OceanFirst Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on OceanFirst Financial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered OceanFirst Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Insider Activity

In other OceanFirst Financial news, insider Anthony Giordano III bought 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,352.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OceanFirst Financial Price Performance

OceanFirst Financial stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. 519,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,674. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $15.50. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $843.76 million, a PE ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.98.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The savings and loans company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.05). OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $101.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.56%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Featured Articles

