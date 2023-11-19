holoride 24 Hour Volume Reaches $190,330.33 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. One holoride token can now be bought for about $0.0159 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, holoride has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. holoride has a total market capitalization of $11.91 million and $190,330.33 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,963.03 or 0.05379332 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official website is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01520406 USD and is down -2.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $177,941.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.