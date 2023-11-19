Ethereum (ETH) Price Reaches $1,963.03 on Exchanges

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $1,963.03 or 0.05379332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $236.06 billion and approximately $7.08 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00024835 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013861 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00012185 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002094 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,252,684 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

