Sourceless (STR) Price Hits $0.0101 on Exchanges

Sourceless (STR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $212.27 million and approximately $12,933.64 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sourceless has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006434 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00016393 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36,512.81 or 1.00056973 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00011476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004349 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00006270 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) is a token. It was first traded on January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.01055848 USD and is up 5.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $14,203.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

