Teton Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Lee Enterprises worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Lee Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 44.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lee Enterprises alerts:

Lee Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE LEE traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 3,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Lee Enterprises, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.51. The company has a market cap of $59.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on LEE

Lee Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers print and digital editions of daily, weekly, and monthly newspapers and niche publications; and web hosting and content management services. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as audience extension, search engine optimization, search engine marketing, web and mobile production, social media services, and reputation monitoring and management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.