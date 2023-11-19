First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,440 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.27% of First Internet Bancorp worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. TheStreet lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on First Internet Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. 15,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,350. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $28.17.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 5.07%. Analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Internet Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.52%.

First Internet Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, commercial and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

