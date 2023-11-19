American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Shares Purchased by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of American Vanguard worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in American Vanguard by 79.3% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 48,575 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 16.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 209,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,751,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in American Vanguard by 45.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,349 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in American Vanguard by 12.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. 79.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Vanguard stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $9.17. The company had a trading volume of 213,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,533. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55. The firm has a market cap of $263.64 million, a PE ratio of 57.32 and a beta of 1.04. American Vanguard Co. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

