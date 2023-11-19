Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN)

Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Twin Disc worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Twin Disc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Twin Disc by 47.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 10,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Twin Disc by 4.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twin Disc Stock Up 2.4 %

TWIN stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $205.21 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.91. Twin Disc, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.70.

Twin Disc Cuts Dividend

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $83.92 million during the quarter. Twin Disc had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.05%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Twin Disc’s dividend payout ratio is 19.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Twin Disc in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twin Disc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Twin Disc Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment in the United States, the Netherlands, China, Australia, Italy, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its principal products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

