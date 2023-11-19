Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 217,571 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 217,571 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $45,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Pegasystems by 109.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 502.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEGA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Pegasystems from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Pegasystems from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Pegasystems from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Pegasystems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $59.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $334.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.61 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -24.49%.

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $88,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,764.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Leon Trefler sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $40,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,949 shares of company stock valued at $139,767. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for clients' processes and workflows; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

