Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Chase makes up 0.9% of Teton Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of Chase worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chase by 8.7% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,479 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chase by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 38,698 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chase by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its stake in Chase by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 243,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after acquiring an additional 19,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chase by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 103,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,844,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:CCF remained flat at $127.49 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chase Co. has a 52-week low of $81.18 and a 52-week high of $135.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chase in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, engages in the manufacture and sale of protective materials for various applications in North America, Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing.

