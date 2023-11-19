Teton Advisors Inc. Purchases 26,638 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,638 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 1.18% of American Outdoor Brands worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AOUT. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOUT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $8.26. 12,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,819. The stock has a market cap of $107.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.81. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $11.60.

American Outdoor Brands ( NASDAQ:AOUT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. Analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

