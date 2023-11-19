Teton Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Arlo Technologies by 83.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 733.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Arlo Technologies by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 187,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $1,842,457.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,438,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,950,705.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARLO shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Arlo Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Arlo Technologies Trading Up 3.6 %

ARLO stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.85. 729,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.07 and a 12-month high of $11.54.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a pro 5S 2K security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Video Doorbell delivers direct-to-mobile video calls and personalized alerts; Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera; Arlo Ultra 2; Arlo Essential XL spotlight camera for stand-alone home security; Arlo Essential Video Doorbell that enables users to see packages on the ground or visitors from head-to-toe on their mobile devices; Arlo Pro 4 camera; and Arlo Essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera.

