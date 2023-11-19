Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 21,572 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PYPL traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $56.54. 12,145,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,884,212. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

