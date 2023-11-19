Teton Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 96,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned 0.29% of i3 Verticals worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth about $10,602,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,396,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of i3 Verticals by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,349,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after buying an additional 291,836 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,055,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,004,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,992,000 after buying an additional 189,889 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on i3 Verticals from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

Shares of IIIV traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.84. 250,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,658. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.87 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $661.47 million, a PE ratio of -165.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.24.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

