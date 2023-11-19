Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 3,062 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,062 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $40,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.9% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $400,000. Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $548.14.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total transaction of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $463.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $434.64 and a 200 day moving average of $475.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $372.50 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The firm has a market cap of $38.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $926.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.